Three Rivers woman arrested for meth possession, intent to deliver after traffic stop

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:49 PM EST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 32-year-old Three Rivers woman was arrested after police found 116 grams of meth, $1,810 in cash, and paraphernalia used for the sale and distribution of meth during a traffic stop on Tuesday night.

It happened on Haines Road near S. Fisher Lake Road in Lockport Township just before 8:40 p.m.

Press release from the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office:

Sheriff Mark A. Lillywhite reports that on 1/4/2022 at 2039 hours, Deputies initiated a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. The traffic stop occurred on Haines Rd near S. Fisher Lake Rd., Lockport Twp., St. Joseph County, Michigan. During this investigation the driver and sole occupant was identified as a 32 year old Three Rivers woman. 116 grams of methamphetamine, $1,810.00, and paraphernalia used for the sale and distribution of meth was located inside the vehicle. The Three Rivers woman was arrested and lodged at the St. Joseph County Jail for possession with intent to deliver of meth, fleeing and eluding, resisting and obstructing, destruction of evidence, and possession of police scanner while committing a felony.

