Three people arrested after drug bust in Cass County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CASS COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Three people were arrested after a search warrant was served on a home in Cass County on Wednesday.

It happened in the 1300 block of Zilke Road in Howard Township. Authorities found meth, drug paraphernalia, evidence of drug sales, and guns.

A 58-year-old man was arrested for possession of meth and intent to distribute, as well as felony firearms charges. A 38-year-old woman was arrested for possession of meth, and a 39-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants.

The investigation is ongoing.

Press Release from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office:

The Cass County Drug Enforcement Team announces that on January 5th,  2022 Detectives along with the Cass County Warrant Service Team conducted a search warrant on an address in the 1300 block of Zilke Rd., Howard Township, Cass County, Michigan. The warrant was conducted on suspicion that the selling and use of illegal drugs was taking place and weapons were present in the residence. The Warrant Service Team members detained 5 individuals at the residence. Upon searching the residence detectives located methamphetamine, methamphetamine paraphernalia, evidence of methamphetamine sales, and firearms. K-9 Tolle was also utilized during the search of the residence. A 58 year-old male was arrested on the charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and Felony Firearms. A 38-year-old female was arrested on the charge of possession of methamphetamine. A 39-year-old male was arrested on outstanding warrants. The suspect’s names are being withheld pending arraignment on the charges. Assisting Agency’s include the Cass County Warrant Service Team, Cass County Felony Detectives, Cass County Sheriff’s Office, K-9 Tolle, Dowagiac Police Department, and the Pokagon Tribal Police. The investigation is still on going at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case or any other criminal activity is asked to call the Cass County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-800-462-9328 or contact the Sheriff’s Office through the Anonymous Web Tip Line at www.ccso.info

