Advertisement

Texas toddler gets gun in car, shoots mother, sibling

Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the...
Police said a gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.(Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:12 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANBURY, Texas (AP) - A handgun went off in the hands of a toddler in a Texas Walmart parking lot Wednesday, wounding the child’s mother in the arm and side and young sibling in the leg, police said.

The shooting happened in Granbury, Texas, about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of Fort Worth.

Police said the gun discharged once when the 2-year-old took it from between a seat and the center console while in the car with a 1-year-old sibling and with their 23-year-old mother standing outside near the driver’s side door.

The children’s 26-year-old father was standing near the vehicle’s rear, police said.

The mother and 1-year-old were taken to Fort Worth hospitals, but neither was wounded severely, said police Lt. Russell Grizzard.

Police are still investigating and haven’t yet determined if any charges will be filed, Grizzard said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
FAWD1
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow machine Thursday and Friday
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
Scott Christner is starting a 20-year prison sentence on Wednesday, which is the most time he...
Former Goshen youth pastor sentenced 20 years for child molestation, sexual misconduct
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say

Latest News

Rio de Janeiro cancels some Carnival events over COVID surge
WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
More big entertainment events are shifting gears as the omicron variant continues to spread.
Hollywood Minute: Grammys delayed, Sundance goes virtual due to omicron
Despite the surge, the Biden administration provided billions of dollars to fund resources for...
Major school districts stop in-person learning amid COVID surge