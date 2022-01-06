Student admits to making threats toward Mishawaka High School in juvenile court

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student admitted to making threats toward the school in juvenile court on Wednesday.

On December 20, the teen allegedly threatened to fire shots at the school and a vice principal who had ordered him to detention. The threats caused the school to move to virtual learning for several days before winter break.

Prosecutors say the student, who was charged with two counts of intimidation, admitted to the first count. The second count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

