Advertisement

Student admits to making threats toward Mishawaka High School in juvenile court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:21 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A 17-year-old Mishawaka High School student admitted to making threats toward the school in juvenile court on Wednesday.

On December 20, the teen allegedly threatened to fire shots at the school and a vice principal who had ordered him to detention. The threats caused the school to move to virtual learning for several days before winter break.

Prosecutors say the student, who was charged with two counts of intimidation, admitted to the first count. The second count was dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

A sentencing date hasn’t been set yet.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

23-year-old Averious Molik apparently took responsibility for Asaiah’s injuries when speaking...
Man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son appears in court
Whitmer’s COVID-19 lab test comes back negative
A shortage of good guys has caused the end of a good thing: St. Joseph County's Metro Homicide...
St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit ceases operations
This 10th grader is ambitious and athletic. He loves football and basketball, both as a viewer...
Wednesday’s Child: Brandin’s bright future