St. Joseph County Metro Homicide Unit ceases operations

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A shortage of good guys has forced the end of a good thing.

“We’re here through the end of this month, trying to get everything out of the building,” said Michael Grzegorek, from the former headquarters of the County Metro Homicide Unit along Jefferson Boulevard.

The unit was created in 1993 (then called the Special Crimes Unit) by former St. Joseph County Prosecutor, and Indiana Supreme Court Justice Michael Barnes to handle homicides—and homicides alone.

“They weren’t just dedicated to investigate those cases, they were specifically trained to do those,” recalled St. Joseph County Prosecutor Kenneth Cotter. “It wasn’t just isolated to just South Bend Police officers, or just Mishawaka Police officers.”

“We had a recipe and we struck to the recipe,” added Grzegorek. “This is what we do and we don’t go outside of that. We don’t add shooting cases, we don’t add burglary cases.”

In the end, a unit that solved 80-percent of its last 365 cases dating back to 2003 didn’t have enough bodies to continue.

It was disbanded due to a manpower shortage on the part of the South Bend Police Department which couldn’t contribute enough manpower to staff the team.

“I wish it could have kept going,” said Grzegorek. “I understand that, you know, departments have to do for the manpower or whatever the case may be, which is what the issue ended up being for South Bend.”

“I’m sad for the community because we did, I think, really good work here,” stated Kenneth Cotter.

Officials did mange to save one multi-jurisdictional unit—the Special Victim’s Unit dedicated to rape and child molestation cases.

