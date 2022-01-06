Advertisement

Man charged in connection to death of 6-month-old son appears in court

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:15 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A man charged in connection to the death of his 6-month-old son appears in court.

Asaiah Molik was found unresponsive back in January 2021. An autopsy later revealed dozens of rib fractures, injuries consistent with blunt-force trauma, and serious head injuries.

Asaiah’s 23-year-old father, Averius, is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in catastrophic injury and neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury. But prosecutors say he can only be convicted on one of four charges because they represent different theories in the case.

Averius is due back in court for a status conference on Feb. 16.

