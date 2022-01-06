Advertisement

Former Santaniello’s employee speaks out after co-owner charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEVENSVILLE, MI. (WNDU) - The co-owner of Santaniello’s Restaurant, 50-year-old Rafaelle Santaniello, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct and kidnapping.

Former employee Meghan Branicki told 16 News Now that Santaniello would frequently invite his employees to his home after work and not allow them to leave at their own will.

A case had been opened up against Santaniello in September last year, but was closed due to a lack of evidence.

However, after Branicki shared her coworkers story on Facebook, dozens of victims came forward, and the case was re-opened.

“He’s married and he would sit with his wife a lot at the bar and they would have a lot of friends come in and he would be like touching them and being very open with what he was saying to them and it was very uncomfortable to even be around him when he was talking like that and it was a lot of the time because he would just sit up at the bar and drink whiskey and just say things and just let his friends say things to the staff,” said Branicki.

Branicki told 16 News Now that her hope in sharing her friend and coworker’s story was to warn others and make sure that Santaniello can not harm any future employees.

Santaniello’s bond has been set to $250,000.

He is scheduled for a Pre-Exam Conference on January 12th, and a Preliminary Examination on January 18th.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FAWD1
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Lake effect snow machine Thursday and Friday
The shooting happened on Haw Branch Road around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 27.
Son of North Carolina police officer shot by father has died
Lake Effect Snow WNDU
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
Scott Christner is starting a 20-year prison sentence on Wednesday, which is the most time he...
Former Goshen youth pastor sentenced 20 years for child molestation, sexual misconduct

Latest News

LaPorte Civic Auditorium host 2022 NIBC Series Invitational.
LaPorte Civic Auditorium becomes hub for country’s top players in high school hoops
The police officers who are scheduled to testify endured some of the worst of the brutality....
Local lawmakers remember Jan. 6 Capitol attack on one-year anniversary
Some of the country's top high school basketball players will be playing at the...
LaPorte Civic Auditorium hosting high school basketball showcase
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast