FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Winter Storm Warnings Issued Ahead of Heavy Lake Effect Snow

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick: 6:00AM Thursday: Most of the lake effect snow overnight fell in Berrien and Cass counties in southwest Michigan. We have more on the way heading into Friday morning.

WINTER STORM WARNING : In effect for Berrien and Cass counties in Michigan from 4pm Thursday through 10am Friday. Heavy snow is possible in locations. Some isolated spots could see close to a foot of snow.

WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: In effect for St. Joseph and Elkhart counties in Indiana from 4pm Thursday through 10am Friday. Light to moderate snow accumulations are possible through Friday morning.

Light lake effect snow showers will continue throughout much of the day in Michigan. As the afternoon goes on the lake effect snow showers will increase in coverage. As the winds shift into the evening a heavier band of lake effect snow is going to be possible. There is still some uncertainty as to exactly where this band will set up. Whoever is under this band will likely see close to or just over a foot of snow. Heavy snow will create hazardous travel as well as lover visibilities. This is the reason that Winter Storm Warnings have been issued.

The heaviest of the snow is likely from 7pm Thursday through 7am Friday. Under the heavy band of lake effect, snowfall rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour are possible. Then as the wind shifts through the morning on Friday, the lake effect snow showers will come to an end, and it will remain bitterly cold through Friday.

Expected Snowfall Accumulations:

Berrien County, Michigan:

Coloma: 8″-12″

St. Joseph/Benton Harbor: 8″-12″

Stevensville: 5″-8″

Berrien Springs: 5″-8″

Buchanan: 5″-8″

Niles: 5″-8″

New Buffalo: 2″-5″

Cass County, Michigan:

Dowagiac: 8″-12″

Cassopolis: 5″-8″

Newberg: 5″-8″

Pokagon: 5″-8″

Edwardsburg: 2″-5″

La Porte County, Indiana:

Michigan City: T-3″

Hamlet: T-3″

La Porte: Dusting

New Durham: Dusting

Kingsford Heights: Few Flakes

St. Joseph County, Indiana:

South Bend: 2″-5″

Mishawaka: 2″-5″

Granger: 2″-5″

North Liberty: T-3″

Lakeville: T-3″

Walkerton: Dusting

Elkhart County, Indiana:

Elkhart: 2″-5″

Middlebury: 2″-5″

Goshen: 2″-5″

Goshen: T-3″

Wakarusa: T-3″

New Prairie: Dusting

Nappanee: Dusting

LaGrange County, Indiana:

Shipshewana: T-3″

LaGrange: T-3″

Brushy Prairie: Dusting

Topeka: Dusting



Most of this snow will fall in the overnight hours. Keep checking back for the latest updates on your First Alert Forecast as we hone in on the area where lake effect snow will be the heaviest.

