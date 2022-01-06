Easy, healthy recipes for the new year

GRANGER, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s a new year, and you may be looking to switch up your menu at home.

Chef April Howell from Martin’s Super Markets at Heritage Square shared some quick and healthy recipes on 16 Morning News Now.

She said it all starts with something you like and figuring out ways you can make it healthier.

Adding nutrient-dense vegetables and proteins to your diet can make a huge difference.

“I [have] a family, I have five,” she said. “So, you know, doing quick meals, something the kids will do. I bring in the kids with me and so they like create a lot of it too.”

Here are three simple recipes from Chef April:

Nourishing White Bean, Lemon and Rosemary Soup

Ingredients:

2 15-oz. cans Cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

4 cups lower-sodium vegetable broth divided

2 Tbsp. olive oil

1 yellow onion finely chopped

2 large carrots finely chopped

1 tsp. each kosher salt and freshly cracked black pepper

4 garlic cloves minced

1 15-oz. can chickpeas, rinsed and drained

3 tsp. finely chopped fresh rosemary

1 bunch kale, roughly chopped

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese plus more for garnish

Instructions

1. Combine 1 can of Cannellini beans and 1 cup of broth in a blender; blend until completely smooth. Set aside.

2. Heat oil in a large stockpot or Dutch oven over medium. Add onions and carrots; cook until softened, stirring occasionally, about 6 or 7 minutes. Add garlic, salt, and pepper; cook 2 minutes. Add remaining can of Cannellini beans, chickpeas, and rosemary; stir to combine, and cook for 1 minute.

Stir in blended bean and broth mixture, remaining 3 cups broth, and chopped escarole. Bring mixture to a boil; reduce to a simmer and cook, uncovered, 20 to 25 minutes, or until soup slightly thickens. Stir in lemon zest and juice. Gradually sprinkle in Parmesan cheese, stirring continuously (don’t add it all at once or it may clump).

Ladle soup into each of 6 bowls, and garnish with additional Parmesan cheese, cracked black pepper, and chopped rosemary, if desired. Serve with crusty bread.

Anti-Inflammatory Pineapple Ginger Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 c pineapple, rough chop

1 c mango, rough chop

1 3″ piece of ginger, peeled and rough chop

½ c celery, rough chop

1 c coconut water

Instructions

Add all ingredients to your blender, food processor or smoothie maker and blitz until smooth and creamy. Enjoy!

Tortilla crusted Salmon Wrap

Ingredients:

1 filet of Salmon

½ cup of crushed Tortilla Chip, unsalted

1 Tbsp. Veg Oil

1 tsp Slap Ya Mamma Seasoning (or Chili powder or Mexican seasoning of your choice)

Long leaves of Romaine

Pico De Gallo (fresh from Deli or make your own!)

Queso Fresco Cheese

Instructions

In a bowl or plate add crusted tortilla chips, seasoning and oil. Lay Salmon face down into mixture and press into the salmon to give a crust.

Heat up about 1 tsp of oil in a pan. When heated through carefully add the salmon face down to allow the crust of tortilla strips to crisp up. After 2-3 min on medium go ahead and flip salmon. Cover and turn to medium heat and cook until done, about 5-7 minutes depending on thickness.

When cooked through place on leaf of romaine. Top with pico and some queso fresco. Enjoy!

