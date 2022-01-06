Advertisement

Covid-19 hospitalizations on the rise for vaccinated/non-boosted patients

Unvaccinated patients still make up an overwhelming majority of Covid-19 hospitalizations.
16 News Now reached out to the major hospital systems here in Michiana to find out how many of their Covid-19 patients are vaccinated compared to those that are unvaccinated.
By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:32 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -While most of those going to the hospital from Covid-19 still tend to be unvaccinated, an increasing number of patients are coming in with breakthrough cases.

The difference is getting closer generally, but the overwhelming majority of these patients are still those who have yet to get the vaccine.

Spectrum Health in Michigan just posted their latest hospital census, and it shows that they’re caring for 347 Covid-19 patients.

78% of these patients are unvaccinated and while that’s still more than three out of four, the gap between these two groups is getting closer.

At the end of 2021, 84% of their Covid-19 patients were unvaccinated. A six-point drop in just one week.

However, the sickest patients, those in the ICU or on a ventilator are mostly unvaccinated. Roughly 90 percent of the patients.

St. Joseph Health System is caring for 79 Covid-19 patients and they say 72% of them are not vaccinated.

This might make it seem like there are a lot more breakthrough cases recently, but of the 22 vaccinated patients, only six of them received a booster shot before testing positive. Those who’ve received the initial vaccine and booster account for just 7% of their total.

Not only does this speak to the importance of getting boosted as a response to waning immunity over time, but the booster is also keeping people healthier who test positive for Covid-19.

St. Joseph Health says none of their patients who’ve gotten the booster shot need ventilators or the ICU. 70% of their ICU are unvaccinated patients, and 30% received the first series but have yet to get boosted.

Elsewhere in the Hoosier state, we’re seeing a similar trend. Goshen Hospital is caring for 38 Covid-19 patients. 9 of them are vaccinated but the other 29, or 76%, are not vaccinated.

People who got the booster shot only make up 7% of the patients in St. Joseph’s Covid-19 care

While we are starting to see more breakthrough cases generally, there seems to be a difference in protection between those who’ve gotten the booster, and those who’ve allowed their immunity to wane since getting their initial dose.

Health experts recommend getting a booster shot as soon as you can.

