County aims to start code enforcement program

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County hopes to implement a code enforcement program starting this spring.

The Board of Commissioners and the County Council held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about it.

While there have been multiple attempts in years past to launch this type of program, county officials said they are hopeful this time around.

The purpose of the program is to help address ongoing complaints.

“We are really looking to help our residents take pride in their neighborhoods and to work with folks to bring properties into compliance,” said Area Plan Commission Director Abbey Wiles.

“Getting all that information and trying to help facilitate a cleanup or whatever it be as opposed to ‘we are coming to get your car’ and that type of stuff or ‘cutting your grass’ or whatever,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

They are currently writing up three ordinances.

One is for weed and rank vegetation.

You could receive a violation if your grass exceeds 9 inches in height.

The second ordinance is for public nuisance.

Expect a violation if you have litter, garbage and automobile parts on your property.

The last ordinance is for abandoned vehicles.

Vehicles would have to be removed within 72 hours of being tagged.

If the issue is not resolved, the county will take action and residents will have to cover the cost.

The county said it plans to hire two new code enforcement inspectors soon.

“This is not a power grab by county government at all. We are here to help facilitate things in your neighborhoods and your surrounding areas that need to be tightened up and fixed and taken care of...Democrats and Republicans have worked together, to do something good, which is kind of unique, but it is a good thing. That’s how government should work,” Dieter said.

The ordinances will be talked about at a County Council meeting on January 12.

The county will also start holding public meetings on that day.

Stay with us as we continue following this story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.