Advertisement

County aims to start code enforcement program

County aims to start code enforcement program
County aims to start code enforcement program(wndu)
By Monica Murphy
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:22 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County hopes to implement a code enforcement program starting this spring.

The Board of Commissioners and the County Council held a press conference Wednesday afternoon to talk about it.

While there have been multiple attempts in years past to launch this type of program, county officials said they are hopeful this time around.

The purpose of the program is to help address ongoing complaints.

“We are really looking to help our residents take pride in their neighborhoods and to work with folks to bring properties into compliance,” said Area Plan Commission Director Abbey Wiles.

“Getting all that information and trying to help facilitate a cleanup or whatever it be as opposed to ‘we are coming to get your car’ and that type of stuff or ‘cutting your grass’ or whatever,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

They are currently writing up three ordinances.

One is for weed and rank vegetation.

You could receive a violation if your grass exceeds 9 inches in height.

The second ordinance is for public nuisance.

Expect a violation if you have litter, garbage and automobile parts on your property.

The last ordinance is for abandoned vehicles.

Vehicles would have to be removed within 72 hours of being tagged.

If the issue is not resolved, the county will take action and residents will have to cover the cost.

The county said it plans to hire two new code enforcement inspectors soon.

“This is not a power grab by county government at all. We are here to help facilitate things in your neighborhoods and your surrounding areas that need to be tightened up and fixed and taken care of...Democrats and Republicans have worked together, to do something good, which is kind of unique, but it is a good thing. That’s how government should work,” Dieter said.

The ordinances will be talked about at a County Council meeting on January 12.

The county will also start holding public meetings on that day.

Stay with us as we continue following this story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

A 32-year-old Three Rivers woman was arrested after police found 116 grams of meth, $1,810 in...
Three Rivers woman arrested for meth possession, intent to deliver after traffic stop
An arrest has been made.
Three people arrested after drug bust in Cass County
Filing period to run for elected office in Indiana underway
Indiana to offer COVID-19 vaccine boosters to Hoosiers ages 12-15