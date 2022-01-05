Unity Gardens kicks off free gardening series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re interested in learning more about gardening, you’re in luck.

Unity Gardens is kicking off a series of gardening classes and they’re completely free.

Each week, a different topic will be discussed.

“We’ll talk about how many different methods of planting,” said Mitch Yaciw, the garden manager. “Our seed starting class, we spend a lot of time talking about that. We talk about soil health, just you know all kinds of different things.”

Classes will take place every Wednesday at 6 p.m. through March 16th at the Welcome Center and on Zoom.

The first class on January 5th will be on Zoom only.

For more information or to join a class, click here.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.