Advertisement

Police investigating shooting that injured Dowagiac man

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:51 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dowagiac.

It happened in the 300 block of Main Street early Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old victim was reportedly meeting an acquaintance, but that person ended up trying to rob him. During the struggle, the victim was shot. He is in stable condition at South Bend Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have identified a person of interest, but they still ask anyone with information to call Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
UPDATE: Former Granger priest removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against woman
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
One killed after train collides with car on tracks in Marshall County

Latest News

WNDU FAWD
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dropping Temps, Gusty Winds and Wind Chills Below Zero Wednesday
The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night
Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Forecast
Indiana Dept. of Health limiting rapid COVID test kit availability