Police investigating shooting that injured Dowagiac man

DOWAGIAC, Mich. (WNDU) - Police are investigating after a man was shot in Dowagiac.

It happened in the 300 block of Main Street early Tuesday morning. The 37-year-old victim was reportedly meeting an acquaintance, but that person ended up trying to rob him. During the struggle, the victim was shot. He is in stable condition at South Bend Memorial Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have identified a person of interest, but they still ask anyone with information to call Dowagiac Police at (269) 782-9743, or the Cass County Tip Line at (800) 462-9328.

