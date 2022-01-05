Advertisement

Nearly 100 catalytic converters stolen from Elkhart RV plant

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - In what could go down as one of the largest thefts of catalytic converters in Michiana in years, police are looking for thieves who stole nearly 100 catalytic converters from Forest River’s RV manufacturing plant in Elkhart.

After speaking with police, it’s clear those behind the theft, walked away with almost everything they could get their hands on.

According to police, the plant manager says Forest River shut down for the holidays on the afternoon of December 23rd.

However, it wasn’t until Monday morning that a Forest River employee noticed a hole was cut into a fence near the back of the property where thieves apparently had broken in.

One-by-one, the employee didn’t stop counting RVs without a converter until he reaching 94, the total that were reported stolen.

According to a plant manager who spoke with 16 News Now Wednesday, each stolen catalytic converter is about $2,000 each to replace, which means these thieves got away with nearly $200,000 worth of catalytic converters.

If you have any information about where they went, or who stole them, you’re asked to contact Elkhart Police Department at 574-295-7070 or Michiana Crime Stoppers at 574-288-STOP.

