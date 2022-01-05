Mishawaka rezoning ordinance moves forward

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A rezoning shakeup.

The vacant building near the intersection of West Cleveland Road and State Road 23 in Mishawaka is expected to become a high-end, three-story storage facility.

The Mishawaka Common Council unanimously approved a rezoning ordinance at a meeting Tuesday night.

The building has been vacant for a while now.

Centennial American Properties wants to put the facility on the back part of the property.

“So you would actually drive your car into the building and unload it yourself...with an evaluator if you are on the upper floors. It is all inside the building. There are no exterior doors to it and at $10 million, I image it is a fairly pricey place to store things,” said Ken Prince, Executive Director with the planning commission.

The developers also want to put in a restaurant with drive-thru facilities on the south-end of the property.

They will raise the existing building and lease it.

“The front lot will not be developed immediately,” said Prince.

“I wish you luck. I think it’s a good location for something like that. That little shopping area is coming back a little bit,” said one common council member.

Some common council members asked the developers if they have “proactively” reached out to neighbors for their input - they said no.

The developer has to now submit engineering drawings for the actual construction.

