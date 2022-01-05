Advertisement

Masks required in Starke County government offices for next two weeks

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 8:36 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - Starting Tuesday, masks will be required in Starke County government offices.

Our reporting partners at WKVI say this comes after a recommendation from the Starke County Health Nurse Frank Lynch, who says masks will help slow the spread of COVID.

Officials reported over 500 positive cases in Starke County in December, and flu numbers are also increasing this season.

The mask requirement will be in effect for two weeks. County commissioners will evaluate the situation at their next meeting.

