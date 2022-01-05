Local leaders getting ready for Martin Luther King Jr. Day

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaders in South Bend and Mishawaka are getting ready for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The 36th annual celebration will happen on Jan. 17 at the Century Center in downtown South Bend. The local theme this year is “Heal the Dream With Truth, Justice and Love.”

There will be workshops and presentations. There will also be a blood drive and a COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

“We are encouraging people to get the booster shot if they need a booster shot to come and be vaccinated,” says Gladys Muhammad, who serves on the board of the Martin Luther King Jr. Foundation of St. Joseph County. “It’s about saving lives protecting their lives and the lives of others.”

The celebration will kick off at 7:30 a.m. with the Mayor’s Recognition Awards Breakfast.

