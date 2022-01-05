Indiana Dept. of Health limiting rapid COVID test kit availability

(WNDU) - The Indiana Department of Health is limiting its rapid COVID test kit availability due to the high demand for tests and a national shortage of rapid test kits.

Starting Tuesday, rapid tests at state and local health department testing sites will only be available to individuals aged 18 and younger and symptomatic individuals aged 50 and older.

Indiana is averaging 50,000 rapid tests a week but is only guaranteed to receive 11,000 a week right now.

Appointments for rapid tests already scheduled for Tuesday were honored while supplies lasted, but no exceptions will be made moving forward outside of the groups previously mentioned.

PCR tests, which are the gold standard, will continue to be offered at all testing sites, with results expected in two to three days.

To find a testing location, visit coronavirus.in.gov and click on the testing map. To find a vaccination site, visit ourshot.in.gov.

