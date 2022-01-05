Goshen Hospital records highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one month

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - Twenty five people with COVID-19 died at Goshen Hospital in the month of December. Chief Medical Officer Dr. Dan Nafziger says it is the highest number of COVID-related deaths the hospital has seen during the pandemic.

“We are heart-broken for all the families who have lost their loved ones to this pandemic,” Nafziger said in a statement released Tuesday morning. “It doesn’t get any easier for us to lose the patients we’re doing our best to care for.”

Nafziger says the overwhelming number of deaths and patients has left Goshen Hospital no choice but to postpone surgeries and screenings for the time being.

One of the reasons why, according to Nafziger, is 94 of the hospital’s 102 beds are occupied with more than a third of them occupied by COVID patients. However, of those 34 total COVID patients, 27 of them are unvaccinated, which Nafziger says could have been prevented.

According to Goshen Health, 27 of 34 COVID-19 patients at Goshen Hospital are unvaccinated. (WNDU)

“It seems like a dangerous gamble for people to allow themselves to get infected when we are already in a situation where we don’t have enough health care workers to take care of the patients who need care in the hospitals,” Nafziger says.

According to Goshen Health, each COVID patient is spending an average of five days in the hospital, with at least three COVID patients admitted each day.

Nafziger blames recently high transmission, and the lack of vaccination and masking for the record high amount of deaths in December.

While the majority of hospitalizations have landed many adults in the ICU, Nafziger says problems could come knocking on the hospital’s pediatric unit soon if trends continue.

“Unfortunately, I’m anticipating we’re going to see more problems in our pediatrics populations going forward. We’re not a children’s hospital but there are only so many children hospital beds in Indiana,” Nafziger says.

Moving forward, Nafziger says he expects hospitalizations to remain high at Goshen Hospital like it has over the past couple of months. He says folks can thank the spread of the latest delta and omicron variants that have left many health officials worried about what is to come in 2022.

“We are expecting a viral blizzard in January. There is going to be a lot of infection. There is going to be a lot of disruption as people are unable to go to work because they have COVID,” Nafziger said.

Since the first omicron variant was identified in the U.S. on December 1st, John Hopkins research shows ICU and inpatient beds at Indiana hospitals have been filled by more COVID patients over time. As of Monday, 89 percent of ICU beds are occupied, an 11 percent increase since December. In addition, one of every four patients who are admitted into the ICU have COVID.

According to John Hopkins research, at least 1 of 4 ICU beds in Indiana are occupied by a COVID patient. (WNDU)

In order for hospitalizations to be lowered, health officials say folks must be willing to get vaccinated, get their booster and to mask up.

“It’s time to wear your mask when you are out in public, it’s time to shrink the size of your social circle and start limiting the number of contacts you have if you want to keep yourself safe,” Nafziger says.

