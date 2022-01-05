Former ND defensive lineman Ross Browner dies

(WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend Ross Browner, who is one of the most decorated defensive players in the history of college football, has passed away.

The former defensive lineman died Tuesday at the age of 67.

Browner was a two-time national champion with the Irish in 1973 and 1977. In his junior and senior seasons, he was a unanimous All-American.

Browner also won the Outland Trophy in 1976, as well as the Maxwell Award and Lombardi Award in 1977. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

As an NFL player, Browner set the Super Bowl record for tackles by a defensive lineman in Super Bowl 16 as member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ross is survived by his wife and his two sons.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.