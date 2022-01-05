Advertisement

Former ND defensive lineman Ross Browner dies

Notre Dame football legend Ross Browner, who is one of the most decorated defensive players in...
Notre Dame football legend Ross Browner, who is one of the most decorated defensive players in the history of college football, has passed away.(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - Notre Dame football legend Ross Browner, who is one of the most decorated defensive players in the history of college football, has passed away.

The former defensive lineman died Tuesday at the age of 67.

Browner was a two-time national champion with the Irish in 1973 and 1977. In his junior and senior seasons, he was a unanimous All-American.

Browner also won the Outland Trophy in 1976, as well as the Maxwell Award and Lombardi Award in 1977. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1999.

As an NFL player, Browner set the Super Bowl record for tackles by a defensive lineman in Super Bowl 16 as member of the Cincinnati Bengals.

Ross is survived by his wife and his two sons.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
UPDATE: Officials identify driver killed in Marshall County car-train collision
Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend
First Alert Weather Day
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Wednesday & Thursday
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
UPDATE: Former Granger priest removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against woman

Latest News

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) is hit by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister...
Kevin Austin Jr. declares for NFL draft; Lenzy, Takacs to stick around
Notre Dame splits weekend back-to-back with Niagara
The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash...
Notre Dame suffers first ACC loss of the season to Duke, 72-70
Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan...
Notre Dame suffers collapse in Fiesta Bowl, loses 37-35