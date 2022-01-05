Former Goshen youth pastor sentenced 20 years for child molestation, sexual misconduct

GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A former Goshen youth pastor is going to prison for admittedly molesting several young boys between the ages of 11 and 13 during the better half of the last decade.

Scott Christner is starting a 20-year prison sentence on Wednesday, which is the most time he could spend behind bars because of the terms of his plea deal. However, the judge ordered a 21-year suspended sentence that could land him back in prison if he violates probation within the 10 years following his prison term.

Christner received three 9-year sentences for Level 4 felonies and will serve 20 of those years in prison with seven suspended. He received two 7-year sentences for a pair of Class C felonies to be served along with the remaining suspended sentence if he violates his parole after the prison time.

In the courtroom, Christner, a character witness he brought up, and his attorney argued for probation only in this sentencing. Meanwhile, personal and written statements from victims and their family members sought a sentence more in line with what was eventually ruled.

Christner previously served as a First Baptist Church youth group leader, and several victims came forward with allegations against him in 2019. The alleged crimes are said to have happened between May of 2012 and January of 2017.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.