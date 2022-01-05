FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Dropping Temps, Gusty Winds and Wind Chills Below Zero Wednesday

Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick 7:00AM Wednesday: We have issued First Alert Weather Days for TODAY and THURSDAY. This is due to a combination of factors including dropping temperatures, strong gusty winds, wind chills below 0 and lake effect snow likely.

***There is the potential to keep this First Alert Weather Day through Friday for lake effect snow north and wind chills below 0.***

Timing:

THROUGH 3PM: Dropping temperatures, 30 -> teens. Wind chills dropping near or below 0 by the end of the time frame. Winds strong and gusty. Wind gusts between 40-50 mph. Light snow showers for SW Michigan.

3PM WEDNESDAY – 12AM THURSDAY: Temperatures in the teens with wind chills below 0 most of the time. Winds continue to gust between 35-45 mph. Light accumulating lake effect snow going on in northern Michiana. Berrien and Cass counties with the best chance to see between a coating and 3 or 4 inches of snow.

12AM THURSDAY – 10AM THURSDAY: Lake effect snow continues in southwest Michigan. A few inches of snow and some hazardous travel is to be expected through the morning. Temperatures remain cold and wind chills could be below 0 in a lot of locations.

10 AM THURSDAY – 4PM THURSDAY: Light lake effect snow showers continue around and north of US-20. It remains cold with highs in the teens and wind chills near 0 most of the day.

4PM THURSDAY – 12AM FRIDAY: Lake effect snow continues along and north of US-20. Accumulating snow could work its way into northern Indiana as we head through the evening. There is also the chance to see a heavier lake effect snow band set up across the area. We will keep an eye on this as wherever this band sets up, snow totals will likely be much higher than surrounding areas.

12AM FRIDAY – 8AM FRIDAY: Lake effect snow continues through the morning as the heavier band of lake effect remains possible through the morning commute. Higher snowfall totals could be expected inside of this band, it remains cold with wind chills again at or below 0.

8AM FRIDAY – 2PM FRIDAY: Lake effect snow showers come to an end with clouds beginning to clear by the afternoon and evening. Roads will likely be hazardous in areas where heavy snow has fallen. Temperatures remain in the teens through Friday with wind chills at or below 0 for most of the day.

Uncertainties:

Wind Direction & Dry Air: Currently our snowfall totals assume some dry air and a northwest wind early Thursday morning. Overall snowfall totals will be limited if the dry air is present, but could quickly add up to a foot in a few locations if it is not present. Dry air is trending farther south at the moment. We will monitor.

Heavy Lake Snow Band Possible: Lake effect snow is possible Thursday afternoon through Friday morning. There is the potential that snowfall totals may need to increase in certain isolated locations depending on if and where a heavier lake effect snow band could set up.

