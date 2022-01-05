Coloma Community Schools extends mask mandate to mid-January

COLOMA, Mich. (WNDU) - Coloma Community Schools will continue to mask up until at least mid-January.

According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, the district’s mask mandate resumed on Monday and will continue through Jan. 14.

According to Berrien County Health Department guidelines, districts with a mask mandate can avoid quarantining asymptomatic students

The district says it plans to remove the mandate on Jan. 18 but it will make an official decision later.

