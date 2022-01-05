Bullet fired into County-City Building; celebratory gunfire suspected

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A high-powered rifle fired a bullet into the building where South Bend’s most powerful elected official works.

“They came in this morning and first they seen the tile dust on the floor,” explained Brian Davidson, the Engineer for the County-City Building. “And then they found the bullet,”

On one hand, the situation could have been worse. On the other hand, perhaps it’s symbolic of how bad things are getting.

While members of the city administration were off work celebrating the holiday, a bullet was bouncing around an office on the 14th floor.

“Yes, I mean, we’re just, you know, 25 feet from the mayor’s office here. So, I assume we don’t know for sure when this bullet came into this building but assuming that it was around midnight on New Year’s Eve, so thankfully no one was here,” said city Communications Director Caleb Bauer.

The bullet entered just above the window, went through a ceiling tile, hit the floor, and ricocheted back to the ceiling before it settled on the floor.

We’ve had penetration to the roof, we’ve never had penetration actually come into the complex itself, Davidson said.

“This is a high-powered rifle round which probably came from hundreds of yards that way because it was coming down, so it was shot up, and then the trajectory and the powerfulness of the, of a rifle is much, much stronger than a handgun,” said St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter.

It’s suspected the bullet was the result of celebratory gunfire. The kind that also struck a 71-year-old South Bend woman while she was in her home in the 300 block of S. 29th Street. Police report that her injuries were not life threatening.

“It’s crazy for anything like this to happen in South Bend, just not here because we work here, but all around town. I don’t know how much other damage there is around town. I don’t know how much other damage was done to business and residential. “I know parents take their kids in the basement, which, that is ridiculous,” said Dieter.

It’s already illegal to recklessly discharge a weapon in the city limits that could result in a $2,500 fine, but the volume of the celebratory gunfire makes it hard for police to enforce.

The police department received 126 ShotSpotter notifications from 11:00 p.m. on December 31st, 2021, through 2:00 a.m. on January 1, 2022. The department also received 39-civilian reports of shots fired.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.