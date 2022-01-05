Berrien Co. Health Dept. announces new COVID-19 vaccine clinic schedule

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - The Berrien County Health Department has announced a new COVID-19 vaccine schedule for adults and children looking to get the shot.

For adults, which is considered ages 12 and up, you can walk-in the clinic every week on Tuesdays in Benton Harbor (2149 E. Napier, 3-6 p.m.) and Thursdays in Niles (1205 Front Street, 4-6 p.m.).

For children ages 5 to 11, the county is offering vaccine clinics bi-monthly and by appointment only . On the first and third Wednesdays of those months, head to Benton Harbor. And on the second and fourth Wednesdays, head to Niles.

The adult clinics offer all three vaccines—Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson.

For more information and to schedule an appointment, click here.

