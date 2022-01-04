Advertisement

UPDATE: One dead after car and train collide

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 11:38 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TEEGARDEN, Ind. (WNDU) - At approximately 4:08 p.m. a CSX truck struck an occupied vehicle on the tracks at Quince Road in Marshall County.

“This uh, train was travelling westbound. We’re unsure of the speed. The uh, vehicle that was struck by the train was travelling south on Quince road,” said John Grolich, the Marshall County Coroner.

There were no passengers in the vehicle, and the driver was killed on impact.

“One person in the vehicle, uh, it appears to be a male, maybe in his early sixties, with all appearances are that he was dead on impact,” said Grolich.

Officials informed 16 News Now that as of now, they are unsure of what caused the driver to drive onto the railroad tracks.

“Either because of not being able to see the flashing light or ice on the road, we’re not really sure which, he travelled into the travel portion of the railroad and uh, was struck by the train,” said Grolich.

CSX said that no crew members were injured, and that they are cooperating with police while the collision is under investigation.

