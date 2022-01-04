Tips on exercising at home this year

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - If you’re looking to get fit this year but you don’t necessarily want to go to a gym, don’t worry.

We stopped by CrossFit South Bend on 16 Morning News Now.

Brandon Wilton, the owner, shared some simple exercises you can do from the comfort of your own home.

“Staying motivated at home really involves finding your ‘why.’ Why do you want to do what you do, and you have to tie that with what you’re doing,” Wilton said. “That’s going to help give you the motivation to keep you going when things get difficult.”

For fitness tips, watch the above videos.

