Powerball jackpot rises to $610 million

No one won in Monday night’s drawing, so the Powerball has increased.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 1:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
(Gray News) - The Powerball jackpot just keeps growing.

For the drawing Wednesday, the Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $610 million, the seventh largest jackpot in Powerball history, with a cash option amount of $434.2 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has also been increased to an estimated $253 million for Tuesday night’s drawing, with a cash option amount of $175.6 million.

No one won in Monday night’s drawing. The winning numbers were 02, 13, 32, 33, 48, and 22.

In the Monday night drawing, the top-winning tickets included a $2 million ticket sold in Montana and two $1 million tickets sold in Connecticut and Texas, according to Powerball.

No one has hit the Powerball jackpot in almost three months. It was last won by a single ticket in California in the Oct. 4, 2021 drawing. That $699.8 million prize was the fifth largest in Powerball history.

Powerball said the overall odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 292 million.

Jackpot winners may choose to receive their prize as an annuity, paid in 30 graduated payments over 29 years or as a lump sum payment.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

