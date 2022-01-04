Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to the area of Bergen and Johnson after a female was shot in a car.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe the shooting took place in the 1600 block of Olive, with the incident ending in the area of Bergen and Johnson.

The female’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. There’s no word on any potential suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

