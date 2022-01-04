Advertisement

Police respond after female shot in car in South Bend

Police say the incident ended in the area of Bergen and Johnson, but it’s unclear at this time...
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Police responded to the area of Bergen and Johnson after a female was shot in a car.

It happened around 6 p.m. Tuesday. Police believe the shooting took place in the 1600 block of Olive, with the incident ending in the area of Bergen and Johnson.

The female’s injuries are said to be non-life-threatening. There’s no word on any potential suspects at this time.

An investigation is ongoing.

Stay with 16 News Now as we continue to follow this developing story.

