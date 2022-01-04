Man arraigned on charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arraigned on Monday on charges related to a double homicide in Benton Harbor on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the 700 block of Buss Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. They found a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead in a car when they arrived at the scene. Family members of the victims asked to keep their identities anonymous.

Police began searching for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to the shooting. Police say Carter was located the following day and was taken into custody, but it was unrelated to the shooting.

Carter faces charges for open murder and a felon in possession of a firearm. Open murder is punishable for life in prison.

