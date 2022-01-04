Advertisement

Man arraigned on charges related to Benton Harbor double homicide

They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a...
They are looking for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to a shooting that left two people dead Friday afternoon.(Jack Springgate)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - A man was arraigned on Monday on charges related to a double homicide in Benton Harbor on Christmas Eve.

Police responded to the 700 block of Buss Ave. around 3:30 p.m. for reports of gunfire in the area. They found a 38-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman dead in a car when they arrived at the scene. Family members of the victims asked to keep their identities anonymous.

Police began searching for Dwand Dontrell Carter as a person of interest after responding to the shooting. Police say Carter was located the following day and was taken into custody, but it was unrelated to the shooting.

Carter faces charges for open murder and a felon in possession of a firearm. Open murder is punishable for life in prison.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Granger priest removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against young woman
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
Four hurt in New Year’s shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Free bottled water distribution continues in Benton Harbor
On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2022 Next Level Agenda
A gun and target symbol.
Local leader expresses concern over celebratory New Year’s gunfire
The New Year also brings new improvements and construction for businesses and developments in...
What type of economic activity can we expect in Michiana in 2022?