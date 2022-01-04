Advertisement

Local leader expresses concern over celebratory New Year’s gunfire

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - St. Joseph County Commissioner Derek Dieter says people ring in the New Year by firing off guns, which he says is extremely dangerous and must stop.

Dieter says he takes video every year on his phone. On Saturday, he said over 500 rounds were shot near Wilber Street and Vassar Avenue in South Bend, which is right by Holy Cross Grade School.

Dieter says he worries someone might accidentally get hit by a bullet, or property might be damaged. Either way, he says it’s unnecessary.

“This is unfortunately an ‘every year thing’ in South Bend,” he says. “This is the northwest side. I’ve heard from people on the west side. People who live out in Granger probably don’t hear this type of stuff. They probably have no idea of the danger. I have had people say they take their kids to the basement at midnight, they hide them as much as possible.

“City leaders should talk about it and see what they want to do,” he adds. “I don’t know if more public service announcements should be done. I think if someone gets caught, you punish them to the fullest extent to send a message that the city isn’t going to tolerate this.”

The South Bend Common Council says they will review ordinances and will talk about this issue at its next meeting.

