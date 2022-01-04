Advertisement

Free bottled water distribution continues in Benton Harbor

(WNDU)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 8:55 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Free bottled water distribution continues in the city of Benton Harbor so residents can have access to safe, clean drinking water.

It’s part of the ongoing effort to educe the risk of exposure to lead in drinking water while the city replaces all lead service lines. Residents are being encouraged to use bottled water for cooking, drinking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods and mixing powdered infant formula.

Community volunteers from the following organizations available to help residents pick up water at Benton Harbor High School, 870 Colfax Avenue on the following dates and times.

Tuesday, Jan. 4

  • 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church

Wednesday, Jan. 5

  • 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Purpose Church Ministries

Thursday, Jan. 6

  • 12 - 2 p.m. - Volunteers from Ebenezer Baptist Church
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Saturday, Jan. 8

  • 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Boys & Girls Club of Benton Harbor
  • 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from Harbor of Hope Seventh-Day Adventist Church

Sunday, Jan. 9

  • 2 – 4 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 – 6 pm – Volunteers from Brotherhood of All Nations

Monday, Jan. 10

  • 12 – 2 p.m. – Volunteers from Abundant Life C.O.G.I.C.
  • 4 – 6 p.m. – Volunteers from New Covenant Community Baptist Church

Meanwhile, Southwest Community Action Agency, 331 Miller Street, will host self-serve water pickup on the following dates and times:

  • Wednesday, Jan. 5, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Thursday, Jan. 6, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Friday, Jan. 7, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
  • Monday, Jan. 10, 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Additional dates and locations for bottled water pick up will be added to make sure community needs are met. Information will be posted on Michigan.gov/MiLeadSafe.

To arrange water delivery to homebound or residents without transportation in the city of Benton Harbor, contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Phones that cannot contact 211 should call 844-875-9211.

For questions about lead, MDHHS can be reached at 866-691-5323 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

