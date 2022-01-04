First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine as we Await Lake Effect Snow

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine across the area with highs back just above the freezing mark during the afternoon hours. It will turn a bit breezy by the afternoon with increasing clouds after 6pm. High of 35.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark overnight. Clouds will increase with a few light snow showers moving in by the early morning. Turning breezy with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies across the area with thicker clouds north of US-6. A WNW breeze will kick in some lake effect snow by the afternoon. Lake effect snow will accumulate around and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Roads could likely become snow covered and slick along with lower visibilities. High of 25 with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue under mostly cloudy skies. From US-6 north with have the chance for some accumulating lake effect snow throughout the day. Higher accumulations will be in southwest Michigan and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Very windy at times with withs gusting from 25-35 mph at times. High of 20.

LONGE RANGE: Staying cold with a few left-over lake effect snow showers during the day on Friday. After that a bit warmer, with highs in the middle 30s by the weekend. A few rain and snow showers are possible Sunday. Then it turns cold again with more chances of snow showers into next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, January 3rd, 2022

Monday’s High: 24

Monday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

