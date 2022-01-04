Advertisement

First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine as we Await Lake Effect Snow

Another sunny day here in Michiana. We will be watching for lake effect snow to move into parts of Michiana by Wednesday. The latest details on your First Alert Forecast are here. Click for the latest!
By Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 5:37 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - TUESDAY: Lots of sunshine across the area with highs back just above the freezing mark during the afternoon hours. It will turn a bit breezy by the afternoon with increasing clouds after 6pm. High of 35.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Staying mild with temperatures hovering around the freezing mark overnight. Clouds will increase with a few light snow showers moving in by the early morning. Turning breezy with winds gusting to 25 miles per hour. Low of 32.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies across the area with thicker clouds north of US-6. A WNW breeze will kick in some lake effect snow by the afternoon. Lake effect snow will accumulate around and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Roads could likely become snow covered and slick along with lower visibilities. High of 25 with temperatures dropping throughout the day.

THURSDAY: Lake effect snow showers will continue under mostly cloudy skies. From US-6 north with have the chance for some accumulating lake effect snow throughout the day. Higher accumulations will be in southwest Michigan and north of the Indiana Toll Road. Very windy at times with withs gusting from 25-35 mph at times. High of 20.

LONGE RANGE: Staying cold with a few left-over lake effect snow showers during the day on Friday. After that a bit warmer, with highs in the middle 30s by the weekend. A few rain and snow showers are possible Sunday. Then it turns cold again with more chances of snow showers into next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast!

Daily Climate Report: Monday, January 3rd, 2022

Monday’s High: 24

Monday’s Low: 12

Precipitation: 0.00″

Snowfall: 0.0″

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Former Granger priest removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against young woman
It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
One killed after train collides with car on tracks in Marshall County
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will take over the case since it involves an officer’s...
Mississippi officer discovers son’s body in the road while responding to a call
Little Caesars raised the price of its Hot-N-Ready pepperoni pizza.
Little Caesars raises price of Hot-N-Ready pizza
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Warming into the 30s on Tuesday; Wind chill in the 20s

Latest News

WNDU FAW
First Alert Forecast: More Sunshine as we Await Lake Effect Snow
First Alert Weather
First Alert Forecast: Warming into the 30s on Tuesday; Wind chill in the 20s
Next Weather Maker WNDU
Next Weather Maker WNDU
WNDU - Weekend Snow Lower Amounts
WNDU - Weekend Snow Lower Amounts