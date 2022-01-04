Ask the Doctor: COVID-19 questions

(WNDU) - Dr. Bob Cassady from the South Bend Clinic joins us every Tuesday on 16 News Now at Noon to answer your medical questions.

Question 1: We want to spend some time talking about mask recommendations. What do those look like now as COVID-19 cases continue to surge?

Dr. Bob : The recommendation for masks is to have multiple layers.

If you have one mask – either cloth or paper – that has multiple layers, you don’t necessarily need to wear two masks. If your mask only has one layer, you should consider double masking.

The recommendations for when to wear a mask depend on whether you’re fully vaccinated. Fully vaccinated, according to the CDC, means completing the initial series of COVID vaccine. It does not say that you must have a booster to be fully vaccinated.

If you are not fully vaccinated, you should wear a mask in indoor public settings. Generally, you do not need to wear a mask outdoors. If you are fully vaccinated, you only need to wear a mask indoors if there are high numbers of cases in your area.

Question 2: We know research is limited on omicron, but what are the symptoms of this variant?

Dr. Bob : It is important to remember that the omicron variant of COVID is still COVID.

Oftentimes, people ask me if they could have the new omicron. What they are asking is if they COVID. The virus is different, but still essentially COVID.

Therefore, the symptoms are going to be the same as we are used to seeing from the original COVID virus and the delta variant: cough, fever, runny nose, body aches, headache. And in severe cases, difficulty breathing or blood clots.

Question 3: Lastly, can we have some reminders on what to do if you think you have COVID?

Dr. Bob : I hate to be a broken record, but I want to review again what to do if you think you have COVID. I am reviewing this because we are getting so many calls from patients.

If you think you have COVID, you need to stay home and quarantine. There is nothing emergent that you need to do.

You can do a home test or seek out a test at a pharmacy. During business hours, call your doctor. If you are having trouble getting a test, they may arrange one for you.

Your doctor may arrange a visit or provide you guidance over the phone. They will likely discuss treatment options with you.

It is important to be patient. Our offices are overwhelmed with calls and the infusion centers are overwhelmed with requests for infusions. You may need to wait to get a test or get an infusion if needed.

We are doing the best we can.

