What type of economic activity can we expect in Michiana in 2022?

(WNDU) - It looks like Michiana’s first baby of the new year will soon have a new store to shop.

Get ready to say hello, to buybuy BABY. Fellow tenants at the University Crossings shopping center say buybuy BABY will occupy the space vacated by Babies “R” Us.

Mission BBQ has only occupied its Mishawaka Store on Main Street since April, yet the company will expand in 2022 to add more kitchen space. Mission BBQ spokesperson Linda Dotterer provided a written statement: “We are grateful for the warm welcome the Mishawaka community has given us in 2021. We are expanding the restaurant in 2022 to better serve our customers in the restaurant and in the community.”

At McKinley and Division in Mishawaka, vacant land on the northeast corner has been targeted for a multi-tenant, mixed use building.

In South Bend, plans on file with the state call for the medical arts building at 919 E. Jefferson to be demolished and replaced with and replaced with a building a fraction of the size to be used as a dental clinic.

On South Bend’s south side, the former home of the Ireland Animal Clinic has already been demolished. Plans call for the construction of a liquor store. The store operator has yet to be named.

On the restaurant front, King Crab Cajun has plans for two new restaurants, one on Grape Road and one on S.R. 933 north.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.