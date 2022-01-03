Advertisement

What type of economic activity can we expect in Michiana in 2022?

By Mark Peterson
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WNDU) - It looks like Michiana’s first baby of the new year will soon have a new store to shop.

Get ready to say hello, to buybuy BABY. Fellow tenants at the University Crossings shopping center say buybuy BABY will occupy the space vacated by Babies “R” Us.

Mission BBQ has only occupied its Mishawaka Store on Main Street since April, yet the company will expand in 2022 to add more kitchen space. Mission BBQ spokesperson Linda Dotterer provided a written statement: “We are grateful for the warm welcome the Mishawaka community has given us in 2021. We are expanding the restaurant in 2022 to better serve our customers in the restaurant and in the community.”

At McKinley and Division in Mishawaka, vacant land on the northeast corner has been targeted for a multi-tenant, mixed use building.

In South Bend, plans on file with the state call for the medical arts building at 919 E. Jefferson to be demolished and replaced with and replaced with a building a fraction of the size to be used as a dental clinic.

On South Bend’s south side, the former home of the Ireland Animal Clinic has already been demolished. Plans call for the construction of a liquor store. The store operator has yet to be named.

On the restaurant front, King Crab Cajun has plans for two new restaurants, one on Grape Road and one on S.R. 933 north.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Priest with Granger ties removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against young woman
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
Four hurt in New Year’s shooting in South Bend

Latest News

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2022 Next Level Agenda
A gun and target symbol.
Local leader expresses concern over celebratory New Year’s gunfire
Concord High School, Elkhart, IN
Students return from holiday break as COVID causes staff shortage
It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road.
One killed after train collides with car on tracks in Marshall County