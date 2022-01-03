Students return from holiday break as COVID causes staff shortage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was the first day back from holiday break for most Michiana students on Monday.

“One of the first things I did this morning is I got on an elementary school bus and just asked the kids if they were glad to be back in school and they all screamed yes,” Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston says.

At the same time, it also has been two weeks since omicron arrived in Indiana.

“There is a lot of COVID transmission happening in the community right now. It’s a tricky time to send students back to school. Masks become critically important I think to do that safely,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

While schools like the University of Notre Dame are making it a requirement to wear a mask indoors and in public spaces on campus until 90 percent of students are fully vaccinated, most Michiana schools are not budging on their stance just yet.

“Any adjustments we make quite likely will be building specific. If we see a large spread or a big staff shortage, we’re going to try to be precise in terms of doing things by building or by school if we can,” Funston says.

According to Dr. Fox, most omicron cases are mild, especially amongst children, which is why Fox says most schools have elected to remain mask-optional in 2022.

“It’s not that omicron is making people sicker, it’s just that it is making more people sick,” Fox says.

And with more people sick, Funston says it is leaving schools with less staff.

“Today, I know in our high school we have six people out that we are trying to cover for. That is the most difficult piece trying to cover right now. It doesn’t matter how flexible you are if you don’t have people to fill in those roles,” Funston says.

So far, Coloma Community Schools in Michigan is the only known school that has decided to extend their indoor mask policy for their students in 2022.



