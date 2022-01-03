Advertisement

Students return from holiday break as COVID causes staff shortage

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It was the first day back from holiday break for most Michiana students on Monday.

“One of the first things I did this morning is I got on an elementary school bus and just asked the kids if they were glad to be back in school and they all screamed yes,” Concord Community Schools Superintendent Dan Funston says.

At the same time, it also has been two weeks since omicron arrived in Indiana.

“There is a lot of COVID transmission happening in the community right now. It’s a tricky time to send students back to school. Masks become critically important I think to do that safely,” St. Joseph County Health Officer Dr. Mark Fox says.

While schools like the University of Notre Dame are making it a requirement to wear a mask indoors and in public spaces on campus until 90 percent of students are fully vaccinated, most Michiana schools are not budging on their stance just yet.

“Any adjustments we make quite likely will be building specific. If we see a large spread or a big staff shortage, we’re going to try to be precise in terms of doing things by building or by school if we can,” Funston says.

According to Dr. Fox, most omicron cases are mild, especially amongst children, which is why Fox says most schools have elected to remain mask-optional in 2022.

“It’s not that omicron is making people sicker, it’s just that it is making more people sick,” Fox says.

And with more people sick, Funston says it is leaving schools with less staff.

“Today, I know in our high school we have six people out that we are trying to cover for. That is the most difficult piece trying to cover right now. It doesn’t matter how flexible you are if you don’t have people to fill in those roles,” Funston says.

So far, Coloma Community Schools in Michigan is the only known school that has decided to extend their indoor mask policy for their students in 2022.

Knowing that could change, we ask you to stick with 16 News Now on-air and online as we continue to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Priest with Granger ties removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against young woman
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
Four hurt in New Year’s shooting in South Bend

Latest News

Child COVID-19 hospital admissions have hit an all-time high, even as millions of kids prepare...
COVID cases rise as kids head back to school
Lionel Messi is isolating at home in Argentina after being among four Paris Saint-Germain...
Soccer star Lionel Messi tests positive for COVID-19 in Argentina
Experts worry that the increasing number of sick people will lead to economic disruption,...
US rings in new year as omicron cases surge
University of Notre Dame
Notre Dame updates Spring semester COVID-19 protocols