Priest with Michiana ties removed from public ministry following credible boundary violation allegations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A priest in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has been removed from public ministry after he allegedly had serious boundary violations against an adult.

Rev. Eric Burgener had served at St. Pius X in Granger but most recently was at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne.

In a letter to St. Vincent parishioners this weekend, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced the following: “I must inform you that the diocese received credible allegations against Father Eric Burgener of serious boundary violations with an adult. This necessitated that his faculties to perform public priestly ministry be removed. He has also been removed as parochial vicar of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and as hospital chaplain. Please pray for all involved. Knowing this is very difficult and painful news to receive, please let’s pray for one another, for our church and most especially for all of those who are directly involved.”

Having faculties removed means Burgener is unable to perform sacramental ministries, such as celebrating Mass, baptisms, or hearing confessions.

WNDU reached out to the diocese for clarifying details and is awaiting a response.

