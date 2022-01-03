Advertisement

Priest with Michiana ties removed from public ministry following credible boundary violation allegations

(AP)
By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WNDU) - A priest in the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend has been removed from public ministry after he allegedly had serious boundary violations against an adult.

Rev. Eric Burgener had served at St. Pius X in Granger but most recently was at St. Vincent de Paul Parish in Fort Wayne.

In a letter to St. Vincent parishioners this weekend, Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades announced the following: “I must inform you that the diocese received credible allegations against Father Eric Burgener of serious boundary violations with an adult. This necessitated that his faculties to perform public priestly ministry be removed. He has also been removed as parochial vicar of Saint Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and as hospital chaplain. Please pray for all involved. Knowing this is very difficult and painful news to receive, please let’s pray for one another, for our church and most especially for all of those who are directly involved.”

Having faculties removed means Burgener is unable to perform sacramental ministries, such as celebrating Mass, baptisms, or hearing confessions.

WNDU reached out to the diocese for clarifying details and is awaiting a response.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
SBPD investigate midnight shooting
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better

Latest News

First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
New Year's Babies
New Year's Babies