One killed after train collides with car on tracks in Marshall County

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon involving a CSX train and a vehicle just east of Teegarden in Marshall County.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road. Officials say a CSX train collided with an occupied car on the tracks, killing the driver of the car. No one on the train was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

