Advertisement

One killed after train collides with car on tracks in Marshall County

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 6:24 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon involving a CSX train and a vehicle just east of Teegarden in Marshall County.

It happened just after 4 p.m. near N. Quince Road and W. 1st Road. Officials say a CSX train collided with an occupied car on the tracks, killing the driver of the car. No one on the train was hurt.

An investigation is underway.

Stay with 16 News Now on-air and online for more on this developing story.

One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon involving a CSX train and a vehicle just east...
One person is dead after a crash Monday afternoon involving a CSX train and a vehicle just east of Teegarden in Marshall County.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Priest with Granger ties removed from public ministry, credibly accused of ‘serious boundary violations’ against young woman
New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
Four hurt in New Year’s shooting in South Bend

Latest News

On Monday, Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb unveiled his annual Next Level Agenda, which details the...
Gov. Holcomb unveils 2022 Next Level Agenda
A gun and target symbol.
Local leader expresses concern over celebratory New Year’s gunfire
The New Year also brings new improvements and construction for businesses and developments in...
What type of economic activity can we expect in Michiana in 2022?
Concord High School, Elkhart, IN
Students return from holiday break as COVID causes staff shortage