Notre Dame suffers first ACC loss of the season to Duke, 72-70

The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash...
The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash of top-25 teams in North Carolina.(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
DURHAM, NC. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash of top-25 teams in North Carolina.

The 15th-ranked Blue Devils took the lead in the final minute of the game on an Elizabeth Balogun layup created from an Olivia Miles turnover. Balogun led all scorers with 27 points.

The Irish were led by Maya Dodson, who turned in 26 points to go with 9 rebounds. Duke knocked down 10 three-pointers on 50% shooting from beyond the arc to ultimately beat Notre Dame. Each team committed 17 turnovers.

Notre Dame will have a week to sit with the loss -- their next game is against NC State at home on Sunday, January 9th.

