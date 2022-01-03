Notre Dame splits weekend back-to-back with Niagara

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish hockey team split a weekend back-to-back with Niagara, losing their opening matchup before winning in convincing fashion in the second.

Niagara had 10th-ranked Notre Dame’s number Saturday night, winning 3-1. Spencer Stastney was responsible for the lone Irish goal.

On Sunday, though, Notre Dame played with a renewed intensity. Trevor Janicke and Cam Burkeboth scored a pair of goals for Notre Dame as they cruised to a 5-0 victory.

The team moves to 13-6 on the season with that pair of results in the books. Next, they travel to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.

