Advertisement

Notre Dame splits weekend back-to-back with Niagara

(WNDU)
By Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:35 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The Fighting Irish hockey team split a weekend back-to-back with Niagara, losing their opening matchup before winning in convincing fashion in the second.

Niagara had 10th-ranked Notre Dame’s number Saturday night, winning 3-1. Spencer Stastney was responsible for the lone Irish goal.

On Sunday, though, Notre Dame played with a renewed intensity. Trevor Janicke and Cam Burkeboth scored a pair of goals for Notre Dame as they cruised to a 5-0 victory.

The team moves to 13-6 on the season with that pair of results in the books. Next, they travel to Penn State to take on the Nittany Lions in a Friday/Saturday back-to-back.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan...
Notre Dame suffers collapse in Fiesta Bowl, loses 37-35
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
SBPD investigate midnight shooting

Latest News

Notre Dame wide receiver Kevin Austin Jr. (4) is hit by Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister...
Kevin Austin Jr. declares for NFL draft; Lenzy, Takacs to stick around
The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team lost for just the third time this season in a clash...
Notre Dame suffers first ACC loss of the season to Duke, 72-70
Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan...
Notre Dame suffers collapse in Fiesta Bowl, loses 37-35
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the practice field in Scottsdale, AZ as they prepare for this...
Fighting Irish hit the practice field in Arizona for Fiesta Bowl prep