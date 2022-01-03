First Alert Forecast: Sunny but Cold to Begin the Week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - MONDAY: Lots of sunshine with a few high clouds. Highs will reach into the middle 20s as it remains very cold. High of 25.

MONDAY NIGHT: Turning cold again. Lows in the middle teens. A light breeze will make it feel like the single digits in some locations. Skies remain mostly clear. Low of 14.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs will reach back into the middle 30s by the afternoon with a strong southerly flow. A low near the freezing mark by the late evening. High of 36.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy early with cloudy skies during the afternoon and evening. A clipper moves to the north of Michiana and will spread a few snow showers into the area early in the afternoon. Then the chances for lake effect snow showers continue into Friday. High of 24.

LONGE RANGE: The cold air continues to flow across Lake Michigan and into Michiana Thursday and Friday. Both days have better chances for some lake effect snow showers to persist through Michiana. Mostly dry through the weekend with a few more chances for some snow showers heading into next week. Keep checking back for the latest on your First Alert Forecast.

Daily Climate Report: Sunday, January 2nd, 2022

Sunday’s High: 26

Sunday’s Low: 20

Precipitation: 0.05″

Snowfall: 0.9″

