Families enjoy winter festivities at Howard Park

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the recent snowfall and cold temperatures call for extra layers, families are joining in on the winter festivities at Howard Park.

This weekend, sledding, snow-ball fighting and ice skating commenced at Howard Park bringing out dozens of families.

Max Middlebrook is a staff member at Howard Park Ice Rink and jokes that he’s seen almost every emotion, “A lot of happiness. A lot of smiling. A little bit of crying...some people have fallen.”

The fluffy snow also seems to have caught the attention of one Indianapolis native. Joe Willing brought his kids to visit family members in South Bend. He says his family looks forward to visiting every year.

“We’ve had no snow in Indianapolis yet so it’s nice to see some snow on the trees and on the ground,” said Willing. “The kids just come up here after the holidays and before they get back to school.”

If you’re interested in heading out to Howard Park this season, downhill sledding does not require any entry fees or tickets. However, if you plan on skating, park officials recommend reserving tickets ahead of time to avoid long waits.

Tickets and operating hours can be found on the park’s website at visithowardpark.com.

