Advertisement

Families enjoy winter festivities at Howard Park

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 3, 2022 at 12:18 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - As the recent snowfall and cold temperatures call for extra layers, families are joining in on the winter festivities at Howard Park.

This weekend, sledding, snow-ball fighting and ice skating commenced at Howard Park bringing out dozens of families.

Max Middlebrook is a staff member at Howard Park Ice Rink and jokes that he’s seen almost every emotion, “A lot of happiness. A lot of smiling. A little bit of crying...some people have fallen.”

The fluffy snow also seems to have caught the attention of one Indianapolis native. Joe Willing brought his kids to visit family members in South Bend. He says his family looks forward to visiting every year.

“We’ve had no snow in Indianapolis yet so it’s nice to see some snow on the trees and on the ground,” said Willing. “The kids just come up here after the holidays and before they get back to school.”

If you’re interested in heading out to Howard Park this season, downhill sledding does not require any entry fees or tickets. However, if you plan on skating, park officials recommend reserving tickets ahead of time to avoid long waits.

Tickets and operating hours can be found on the park’s website at visithowardpark.com.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New year babies in Michiana
Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Road conditions get worse in Michiana due to snow storm
Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan...
Notre Dame suffers collapse in Fiesta Bowl, loses 37-35
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
SBPD investigate midnight shooting

Latest News

Priest with Michiana ties removed from public ministry
Priest with Michiana ties removed from public ministry
Priest with Michiana ties removed from public ministry following credible boundary violation allegations
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Wind chills near zero for some Monday morning
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west