2nd Chance Pet: Frank

(WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!

This week, Sarah Myers from the Humane Society of Saint Joseph County introduced us to a cat named Frank on 16 News Now at Noon.

Myers says Frank, who is nearly 10 years old, is sweet and loves people! He’s also more of a vocal cat who will let you know when he wants your attention. You can learn more about Frank by watching the video above!

You can adopt Frank or any other pet from the Humane Society of Saint Joseph County at 2506 Grape Road in Mishawaka. You can also call the Humane Society at 574-255-4726 or visit the Humane Society’s website at humanesocietystjc.org.

