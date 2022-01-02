Advertisement

Sunday Morning Spotlight: United Youth Theatre cast of Les Miserables

By Jack Springgate
Published: Jan. 2, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The director and cast members from United Youth Theatre’s performance of Les Miserables stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Some of Michiana’s brightest young talents are taking the big stage nearly two years after starting rehearsal.

A few of the Les Mis cast and crew talked about the long-awaited debut for the youth theater group.

Opening night was supposed to be in March of 2020, but the pandemic forced them to push that date back to Jan. 7th-9th 2022.

They’ll finally be on stage for everyone to see this Friday through Sunday at the O’Laughlin Auditorium on St. Mary’s campus.

“I also recently went to college so everything’s just kind of been changing. Coming back was a little bit of an adjustment, but I think it’s been exciting to see everyone again and keep forging those connections I have with my other cast members, and just being able to see how much the show has grown and the people have grown,” said one of the ensemble cast members Aislyn Meehan.

Show times:

  • Friday, January 7th at 7 pm
  • Saturday, January 8th at 2 pm and 7 pm
  • Sunday, January 9th at 2 pm

You can purchase tickets ahead of time for $8 on the group’s website, or for $10 within 24-hours of showtime.

Masks are required for everyone in attendance regardless of vaccination status.

You will have to show proof of vaccination at the door, or a negative Covid-19 test taken within the past three days.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
SBPD investigate midnight shooting
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west
First Alert Forecast: Cold Sunday with a lake effect snow band to our west
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days
A man connected with the shooting of two police officers in Illinois, one of them fatally, was...
Suspect accused of murdering Illinois police officer, critically injuring another arrested in North Manchester
Police cracking down on drunk driving for New Year’s Eve
Police cracking down on drunk driving for New Year’s Eve

Latest News

There’s a sporty and smart 11-year-old foster girl who needs a new home.
Wednesday’s Child: Shelby’s shot at a brighter future
More than 2,000 gifts were wrapped thanks to over 550 hours of volunteering.
284 children benefit from 2021 Santa’s Elficer’s program
One day after Swiss Valley’s season opener, Assistant GM Mike Panich explains why this year...
What’s new & what’s back at Swiss Valley Ski & Snowboard Area in 2022
On Friday, Luminary lights brighten Van Buren Co. for fallen officers on Christmas Eve.
Retired cop honors fallen officers on Christmas Eve with over 400 luminaries