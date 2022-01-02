Sunday Morning Spotlight: United Youth Theatre cast of Les Miserables

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -The director and cast members from United Youth Theatre’s performance of Les Miserables stepped into the spotlight with Jack Springgate during 16 News Now Sunday Morning.

Some of Michiana’s brightest young talents are taking the big stage nearly two years after starting rehearsal.

A few of the Les Mis cast and crew talked about the long-awaited debut for the youth theater group.

Opening night was supposed to be in March of 2020, but the pandemic forced them to push that date back to Jan. 7th-9th 2022.

They’ll finally be on stage for everyone to see this Friday through Sunday at the O’Laughlin Auditorium on St. Mary’s campus.

“I also recently went to college so everything’s just kind of been changing. Coming back was a little bit of an adjustment, but I think it’s been exciting to see everyone again and keep forging those connections I have with my other cast members, and just being able to see how much the show has grown and the people have grown,” said one of the ensemble cast members Aislyn Meehan.

Show times:

Friday, January 7th at 7 pm

Saturday, January 8th at 2 pm and 7 pm

Sunday, January 9th at 2 pm

You can purchase tickets ahead of time for $8 on the group’s website, or for $10 within 24-hours of showtime.

Masks are required for everyone in attendance regardless of vaccination status.

You will have to show proof of vaccination at the door, or a negative Covid-19 test taken within the past three days.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.