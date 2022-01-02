Advertisement

Road conditions expected to get worse before they get better

By Samantha Albert
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Road conditions in Michiana are harsh due to the constant snowfall.

“I mean at this point we definitely recommend that anyone who doesn’t need to be out on the roads to not be, so if you can, stay home,” says Cassandra Bajek, the Public Relations Director for the Northwest District of INDOT.

The Indiana Department of Transportation say that they began preparing for these conditions on Thursday, and despite having all snow plows available on the roads, continuous snowfall is hard to combat.

Bajek and 16 News Now’s First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick say that if you have to drive and be out on the roads, it is important to give yourself some extra time and space on the roads.

“Take it slower obviously. If snow is falling visibilities will be lower as well so you wanna watch out for that, give yourself extra space between you and the car in front of you,” says First Alert Meteorologist Matt Yarosewick.

“At this point I would recommend that people stick to the more heavily traffic routes because those, we’re seeing the conditions aren’t quite as bad there. It helps to have that friction from tires to help kind of, you know, keep the snow off the roadway,” says Bajek.

INDOT shared in an online post tonight that road conditions are expected to get worse before they get better, with snowfall said to continue into the early morning hours on Sunday.

