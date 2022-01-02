Advertisement

Notre Dame suffers collapse in Fiesta Bowl, loses 37-35

Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan...
Notre Dame cornerback Ramon Henderson (11) recovers Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley's fumble in the end zone during the second half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game, Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)(Ross D. Franklin | AP)
By 16 News Now and Drew Sanders
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 9:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, Ariz. (WNDU) - The Freeman Era begins 0-1 as The Fighting Irish lose 37-35 to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl Saturday.

The loss comes after Notre Dame led by as many as 21 points in the first half. Jack Coan threw for four touchdown passes before halftime; two of them went to tight end Michael Mayer, helping the Mackey semi-finalist tie and subsequently break the school record for most touchdown catches at his position in a single season.

But Oklahoma State would respond almost immediately after Mayer’s 2nd TD grab, driving down the field in just 39 seconds of game time to trim their deficit to 14 going into the half.

The Cowboys would get the ball to begin the 2nd half, and would score on that drive as well to make it a one-score game. The Irish passing attack that exploded in the first half was nearly non-existent after the break. Oklahoma would score 30 unanswered points to go up 37-28 before Notre Dame scored a late touchdown that brought us to the eventual final score of 37-35.

Coan threw for five touchdowns and a Fiesta Bowl-record 509 passing yards, but also tossed a crucial interception in Cowboy territory as his team trailed 34-28 in the 4th quarter. The Notre Dame rushing attack was held in check all afternoon, garnering a paltry 2 yards per carry on 21 attempts. Logan Diggs spearheaded the effort, gaining 29 yards on 9 carries.

Marcus Freeman made his head coaching debut in this game, stalking the sidelines as Notre Dame’s lead man for the first time. Despite the disappointing result, he offered optimism immediately following the game.

“I understand where we’re going in the future,” Freeman said, “and I understand we have a lot of games ahead of us. We’re going to use this game as motivation. We’re going to use this game to look back and say, ‘Remember that first one? Look where we’ve come from there.’ Sometimes you’ve got to look at it as a blessing, man.”

“We’ve got to work a little bit harder, we’ve got to make sure that we evaluate everything we do a little bit more so that the next time we step on that field we’re prepared a little bit more to have success.”

The Irish finish their season 11-2. It’s their fifth-straight season finishing with double-digit wins.

Notre Dame now falls to 0-8 in BCS/New Years Six Bowl games.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm
Starting 2022 with A Winter Storm and a Couple of First Alert Weather Days
Charges dropped against 24-year-old who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
UPDATE: Felony charges dropped against Niles man who embezzled money from Thomas Stadium
FILE - Actress Betty White poses for a portrait in Los Angeles on June 9, 2010.
Betty White, TV’s Golden Girl, dies at 99
A man connected with the shooting of two police officers in Illinois, one of them fatally, was...
Suspect accused of murdering Illinois police officer, critically injuring another arrested in North Manchester
Police are investigating a shooting that left four people injured in South Bend just after...
SBPD investigate midnight shooting

Latest News

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish hit the practice field in Scottsdale, AZ as they prepare for this...
Fighting Irish hit the practice field in Arizona for Fiesta Bowl prep
The Fighting Irish women’s basketball team is done for the calendar year. Their December 30th...
Notre Dame women’s basketball game at Virginia postponed
Notre Dame and Duke’s originally-scheduled New Year’s Day matchup is being postponed as Duke...
Notre Dame men’s basketball game vs. Duke postponed
Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey, left, talks with Prentiss Hubb with less than a minute left...
Prentiss Hubb powers Irish past Pittsburgh on the road