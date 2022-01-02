Advertisement

Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana

By 16 News Now
Published: Jan. 1, 2022 at 11:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - The new year brings new life in Michiana.

Southwest Michigan welcomed it’s first baby of 2022.

Esme Ruth Milliken was born at 4:12 a.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.

In Elkhart, two babies made a grand entrance to ring in the new year.

Sage Dahlia Benton born at 5:04 a.m. and Emely Arcos, born at 11:43 a.m..

Michiana Hospitals hold a friendly competition annually to celebrate the first born babies of the new year.

