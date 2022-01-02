Meet the first babies of the new year in Michiana
Jan. 1, 2022
MICHIANA. (WNDU) - The new year brings new life in Michiana.
Southwest Michigan welcomed it’s first baby of 2022.
Esme Ruth Milliken was born at 4:12 a.m. at Spectrum Health Lakeland Niles Hospital.
In Elkhart, two babies made a grand entrance to ring in the new year.
Sage Dahlia Benton born at 5:04 a.m. and Emely Arcos, born at 11:43 a.m..
Michiana Hospitals hold a friendly competition annually to celebrate the first born babies of the new year.
