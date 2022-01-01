Suspect accused of murdering Illinois police officer, critically injuring another arrested in North Manchester

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WNDU) - A man connected with the shooting of two police officers in Illinois, one of them fatally, was arrested Friday morning in North Manchester.

Police served a search warrant in the 1000 block of N. Bond Street, where two individuals were taken into custody. One of those individuals, Darius Sullivan (pictured above) of Kankakee, Ill., is suspected of shooting those police officers inside of a hotel in Illinois Wednesday evening.

Bradley Sgt. Marlene Rittmanic was taken to the hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Officer Tyler Bailey was critically wounded, and remains hospitalized.

The other individual taken into custody, Daniel Acros of Kankakee, Ill., is facing a weapon and narcotics charges.

Meanwhile, police continue to search for another suspect in connection with the shootings, identified as 26-year-old Xandria Harris.

More information in press release from Indiana State Police:

North Manchester- At approximately 9:30 am this morning, officers with the U.S. Marshall’s Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force requested the assistance of the Indiana State Police SWAT to serve a search warrant on a residence located at 1001 N. Bond St., North Manchester, IN. During the execution of that warrant, two individuals were taken into custody. One of the individuals, Darius Sullivan, 26, from Kankakee, Illinois, had active warrants for First Degree Murder, Attempted Murder, and Aggravated Battery with a Firearm. These charges stemmed from the murder of Sergeant Marlene Rittmanic and the injuries to Officer Tyler Bailey, both of the Bradley Police Department. Sullivan is currently being held at the Wabash County Jail. Also arrested at the residence was Daniel Acros, 19, from Kankakee, IL. He is preliminarily charged with weapon and narcotic charges in Wabash County, IN as a result of the search warrant.

This is an ongoing investigation by the Illinois State Police. Further questions into the murder of Sgt. Rittmanic and the shooting of Officer Bailey should be directed to the Illinois State Police. The Indiana State Police will not comment on their investigation.

Assisting at the scene were the following agencies: Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, Wabash County Sheriff’s Department, Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department, Warsaw Police Department, North Manchester Police Department, Akron Police Department, North Manchester Fire Department, Manchester University Security, Lutheran EMS, and the Wabash Fire Department.

All suspects are presumed innocent until/unless proven guilty in court.

