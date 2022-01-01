Advertisement

Police cracking down on drunk driving for New Year’s Eve

By Monica Murphy
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 9:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest traffic nights of the year for officers.

“All weekend we just encourage people to drive safe, have a plan, take your time, slow down and be smart,” said PIO for the St. Joseph County Police Department, Troy Warner.

The St. Joseph County Police Department said extra patrols will be out all weekend.

If you are caught driving under the influence, you could be fined up to $10,000 and could serve jail time.

“We will have additional officers out looking for impaired driving. We are so close to Michigan that includes marijuana and THC...On New Year’s we get calls in. Somebody will say there is somebody swerving, things like that. Our officers are out patrolling, looking for people who are having trouble staying between the lanes or obviously impaired. We don’t do a whole lot of random checks,” Warner said.

If you do plan to drink, get a designated driver or call an Uber.

“There’s all kinds of alternative means out there that are much safer than ending up in the hospital or potentially harming yourself or damaging your car...If you are trying to decide whether you are sober or not, more likely than not you are not sober. You’ve got to have a plan ahead of time, even if you are going to your in laws for dinner...have a plan for somebody to get you home safe,” Warner said.

