Local road crews prepare for potential New Year’s snow storm

By Ibrahim Samra
Published: Dec. 31, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - With the new year likely to start with heavy snow, road crews are preparing to weather a potential snow storm.

Over the next 24 hours, road crews all over Michiana will be preparing for a lot of snow that will be coming through our area, including at the Indiana Toll Road.

INDOT crews have already starting salting the roads as early as Thursday, to help keep any snow and ice from bonding to the pavement. When the snow does arrive, INDOT will have more the 150 plows ready to go on o begin clearing the roads, according to INDOT’s Cassandra Bejak.

“We want people to be very cautious out there while it is snowing, that they drive to the conditions, slow down, increase your following distance and just be really cautious. Once the snow stops, then we have the opportunity to really get out there, clear it all up, and make it all nice for everyone after that but while it is happening it can be kind of dangerous,” Bejak says.

Road conditions won’t be friendly. However, this year, residents can view those road conditions in real time by going to 511in.org and using INDOT’s new Traffic Wise map on their website.

Copyright 2021 WNDU. All rights reserved.

